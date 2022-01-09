2 hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and car crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 5 p.m. near the City Park Avenue intersection.

Investigators had limited information available and said they’re still trying to determine what happened.

