2 hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and car crash that sent two people to the hospital.
It happened around 5 p.m. near the City Park Avenue intersection.
Investigators had limited information available and said they’re still trying to determine what happened.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.