20-year-old woman dies in crash in Lenawee County

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old woman is dead and 16-year-old was seriously injured following a crash Saturday in Lenawee County.

According to Michigan State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened about 4:45 p.m. on Lipp Highway near East Horton Road in Riga Township.

The 20-year-old was driving a Jeep Renegade, with a 16-year-old passenger, and was heading southbound on Lipp Highway. The driver failed to stop at a stop stop and was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling westbound on East Horton Road, according to a media release.

The 20-year-old, who police did not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old passenger was transported by ambulance to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

The 51-year-old driver and 55-year-old passenger in the other vehicle were also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Blissfield Police Department, Riga Township Fire Department, and Madison Township Fire Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

