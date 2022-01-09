Traffic
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder

The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
By WLS Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - The Chicago mother of a 6-year-old boy found dead in Indiana has now been charged with his murder. Police say two of the child’s siblings also played a role in the crime.

The body of Damari Driver was found in Gary, Indiana, Friday night after North Chicago police said he was last seen Tuesday and reported missing on Wednesday.

The boy’s father and cousin, Dalvin Driver and Dreena Driver, returned to the scene in Gary, Indiana with other family members.

“I’m lost, man. I feel like I lost a part of myself when I got the news,” Dalvin Driver said.

“We’re his voice, I want them to know this really hurt us,” Dreena Driver, the boy’s cousin, said. “This is not replaceable. He’s not replaceable. We can’t go back and get another Damari.”

Police said the boy’s mother, Jannie Perry, originally told them her son was missing in Skokie, Illinois. However, investigators said the evidence didn’t add up, and they shifted their focus to the family’s home in North Chicago.

After investigating, police arrested Jannie Perry, Damari’s older brother Jeremiah Perry and another sibling too young to be identified.

“My little cousin should’ve been away from her,” Dreena Driver said. “We’re all shocked, we’re all in disbelief, we all don’t understand how she could let it get to this point.”

Prosecutors in Indiana said Jannie Perry, the boy’s mother, has been charged with first degree murder, concealment of a homicide and obstruction of justice.

Damari Driver’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah Perry, was charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicide and obstruction of justice. Charges the other sibling is facing have not been revealed.

“I pray God don’t have no mercy on none of their souls for what they did to him because they hurt my whole family,” Dreena Driver said.

Damari Driver’s family described him as having a huge personality.

“He was just the life of me, man,” Dalvin Driver said. “It’s like you can walk in the room, and everybody loved him. I only had a little time to spend with my baby, man. I wish that I had more. Basically, i just wish he was still here.”

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

