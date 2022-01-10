Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in a dumpster.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to reports of an infant in a dumpster around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers rendered aid to the newborn, who was taken to the hospital for further pediatric treatment. Authorities said the child is in stable condition at this time.

According to police, investigators were able to get surveillance video that appears to show the woman putting the baby in the trash.

The video shows a white car pulling up to the dumpster around 2 p.m.

You can see a woman get out of the car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.

Police said Alexis Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and then putting it in the dumpster.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman is dead and a 16-year-old was seriously injured following a crash Saturday...
20-year-old woman dies in crash in Lenawee County
Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and...
Two hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck
12 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Toledo.
Dozen displaced after apartment fire in Toledo
One person is dead, two others hurt, after crash in Seneca County.
One dead in 3-vehicle crash on US 224

Latest News

Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the...
Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week
Area colleges are preparing for fall and weighing in on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
BGSU, trustees sued over vaccine mandate
At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment...
Doctors race to save lives after NYC fire that killed 19
FILE - In this image taken from video, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks at the U.S....
North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over his participation in Jan. 6 rally
Moor Herbs' “Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. It...
Infant ‘Angel Formula’ recalled for possible health risks