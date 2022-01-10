1/9: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid-teens and wind chills dropping close to 0. MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy Monday with a few flurries possible. Highs only reaching the low 20s with single-digit wind chills throughout the day. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and frigid with lows in the single digits and below zero wind chills. TUESDAY: Mainly sunny but still cold with highs in the mid-20s. Becoming breezy out of the southwest Tuesday night with rising temps overnight. WEDNESDAY: Still breezy and mostly cloudy with temps topping out around 40.

