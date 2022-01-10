$25 Lucas County dog license includes hundreds in savings at local businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadline to make sure your dog has a license it quickly approaching. In Lucas County buying a license can really pay off in more ways than one. A dog license in Lucas County is $25 a year, but there’s a special incentive program connected to it that adds up to hundreds of dollars worth of savings at local businesses.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control takes in thousands of dogs every year. Getting them back to their owners is a top priority and having a license is a big help. It’s also the law in Ohio.

Cassie Bloomfield is the Community Outreach Coordinator at LC4. “Licenses help us reunite dogs with their families all the time. Sometimes the dogs can even avoid coming to our shelter because we have all of the information we need to get them right back home. It is not a fun time for the dogs that have to come here. Shelters are tough on dogs. We also don’t want to have to charge you fees for your dog running at large.”

The benefits of a license don’t end there. There’s an incentive program connected to every license called Lucas County Loves Dogs that involves local businesses.

Steve Serchuk has been an animals advocate in the community for decades. “We are so grateful for all the support we get from the community. It always warms our hearts to know that so many people are doing whatever they can to help the dogs in need in our county. Because of the incentive program, Lucas County now has the best value license in the state of Ohio.”

Here’s how it works. When you get a license you are automatically enrolled in the program. It includes discounts at places like doggy daycares, training facilities, kennels and groomers as well as food and entertainment for you. Serchuk says it’s easy to use.

“When you get the license in the mail, there will also be a key fob in the envelope that you’ll use like one from Kroger or Speedway. There are 22 business right now, and we’ll include a list of all the businesses offering discounts with your license.”

While more than 40,000 dogs were licensed in Lucas County last year, Serchuck says there are thousands of others that were not.

“We believe there are at least 15-20,000 unlicensed dogs in our community. The money that would be generated by those licenses would provide a lot of help to the animals at LC4. There really are three benefits of a Lucas County dog license. First, it keeps the community safer. It also helps LC4 take care of the strays that come into the facility. It’s also a big benefit for the business community because people who are part of this incentive program will be supporting local businesses.”

To learn more about getting a license and the Lucas County Loves Dogs program, click here. The deadline to get your license for $25 is January 31, after that it increases to $50.

