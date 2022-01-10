Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

BGSU, trustees sued over vaccine mandate

Area colleges are preparing for fall and weighing in on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Area colleges are preparing for fall and weighing in on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.(wtvg)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A faculty member and three students at Bowling Green State University are suing the school and its trustees over the vaccine mandate. The lawsuit, which was filed in the Wood County Court of Common Plea just before Christmas questions the constitutional validity of the mandate imposed by the university back in September.

Under the mandate, students and staff of the university must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and must provide proof of that vaccination status to the school. It went into effect in November.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs claim that, under the Ohio Revised Code, the school cannot require people to receive a vaccine that has not been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The suit also claims that the mandate violates their rights under the Ohio Constitution, “which encompasses rights of personal security, bodily integrity, and autonomy.”

In a statement provided to the media, BGSU spokesperson Alex Solis said, in part, “Recognizing the effectiveness of vaccines, BGSU offered a balanced vaccination and exemption program for all students, faculty and staff. The University’s goal remains doing its part to ensure the health and safety of our community, and BGSU has no further comment regarding this litigation at this time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman is dead and a 16-year-old was seriously injured following a crash Saturday...
20-year-old woman dies in crash in Lenawee County
Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and...
Two hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck
12 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Toledo.
Dozen displaced after apartment fire in Toledo
One person is dead, two others hurt, after crash in Seneca County.
One dead in 3-vehicle crash on US 224

Latest News

The library is hosting free outdoor summer concerts, bands, yoga and more on their lawns
Toledo Lucas County Public Library cancels in-person programs
Food donation challenge at Bullfrog Nutrition
Food donation challenge at Bullfrog Nutrition
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium
Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck