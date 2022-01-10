BGSU, trustees sued over vaccine mandate

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A faculty member and three students at Bowling Green State University are suing the school and its trustees over the vaccine mandate. The lawsuit, which was filed in the Wood County Court of Common Plea just before Christmas questions the constitutional validity of the mandate imposed by the university back in September.

Under the mandate, students and staff of the university must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and must provide proof of that vaccination status to the school. It went into effect in November.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs claim that, under the Ohio Revised Code, the school cannot require people to receive a vaccine that has not been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The suit also claims that the mandate violates their rights under the Ohio Constitution, “which encompasses rights of personal security, bodily integrity, and autonomy.”

In a statement provided to the media, BGSU spokesperson Alex Solis said, in part, “Recognizing the effectiveness of vaccines, BGSU offered a balanced vaccination and exemption program for all students, faculty and staff. The University’s goal remains doing its part to ensure the health and safety of our community, and BGSU has no further comment regarding this litigation at this time.”

