DeWine encourages unvaxxed Ohioans to consult their doctor about getting vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Talk to your doctors if you have questions or concerns about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s the message from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. He’s pushing the unvaccinated toward sources they trust.

As schools start back up, some a few days later than planned, Governor DeWine hopes the kids go back wearing a mask. He’s not mandating it and doesn’t have the power to. It’s more of an ask.

“The best way to ensure that we’re going to be able to keep kids in school and not have to close down because we don’t have enough bus drivers or we don’t have enough teachers is, at least in January is for everyone to wear a mask. We found out last year that that does work,” said DeWine.

Already the state has offered up National Guard members to support hospitals, including some in our area. The state has helped with mass testing sites, some underway right now.

DeWine says he asks himself what else the state could do. Maybe that answer is to push people towards credible information sources.

“If you’re having questions about if you should be vaccinated, should your child be vaccinated, talk to your doctor. Talk to that person you trust. You don’t have to listen to me. You don’t have to listen to the health director. Just listen to your own doctor,” said DeWine.

The Governor is calling this a pandemic now driven by the unvaccinated. State data shows about 70% of Ohio adults are vaccinated and the vast majority of hospitalizations are unvaccinated.

“I think that just breaks your heart is that we have people today who are unvaccinated who are dying every day. We’re losing 70, 80, 90 people a day in Ohio who are dying of COVID and they’re unnecessary deaths. These people do not have to die,” said DeWine.

One year ago, the worry was too little vaccine, now the worry is too few people getting it. But DeWine says 6,000-8,000 Ohioans are getting their first dose every day. Things are changing, slowly.

“I think we’re at a different point. People are just really tired of not only the COVID, they’re tired of all the protocols and things, but we just ask people to make individual choices. We ask schools to make individuals choices and follow what we learned,” said DeWine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.