Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck

Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to comply.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Findlay after he tried to elude police and allegedly threw drugs from his moving vehicle.

Findlay Police attempted to stop a pickup truck around 2:48 p.m. on W. Trenton Ave. and Northridge Rd. The driver, Austin Wickman, cut off a vehicle at the on-ramp for I-75 southbound in an attempt to get away from the officer.

Wickman led officers on a slow-speed chase, during which he threw baggies out of his passenger window. The pickup stopped along the roadside south of the ramp.

The baggies were found to allegedly contain drugs.

Wickman was arrested and sent to the Hancock County Justice Center, facing charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to comply. He was also issued a citation for being a suspended driver.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and...
2 hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
20-year-old woman dies in crash in Lenawee County
12 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Toledo.
Dozen displaced after apartment fire in Toledo
One person is dead, two others hurt, after crash in Seneca County.
One dead in 3-vehicle crash on US 224
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

Latest News

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
20-year-old woman dies in crash in Lenawee County
Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and...
2 hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
12 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Toledo.
Dozen displaced after apartment fire in Toledo
One person is dead, two others hurt, after crash in Seneca County.
One dead in 3-vehicle crash on US 224