Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Findlay after he tried to elude police and allegedly threw drugs from his moving vehicle.

Findlay Police attempted to stop a pickup truck around 2:48 p.m. on W. Trenton Ave. and Northridge Rd. The driver, Austin Wickman, cut off a vehicle at the on-ramp for I-75 southbound in an attempt to get away from the officer.

Wickman led officers on a slow-speed chase, during which he threw baggies out of his passenger window. The pickup stopped along the roadside south of the ramp.

The baggies were found to allegedly contain drugs.

Wickman was arrested and sent to the Hancock County Justice Center, facing charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to comply. He was also issued a citation for being a suspended driver.

