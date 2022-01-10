Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina

Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North...
Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.(TWITTER, CLAYAIKEN, CNN, Twitter/ClayAiken)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former “American Idol” star Clay Aiken is making a second bid to enter politics.

Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.

He is campaigning to unseat Congresswoman Kathy Manning, a Democrat who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Aiken gained national attention after finishing second on the hit TV singing competition, “American Idol,” in 2003.

He tried to turn that fame into a political run in 2014 but lost his campaign to represent North Carolina’s 2nd District.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman is dead and a 16-year-old was seriously injured following a crash Saturday...
20-year-old woman dies in crash in Lenawee County
Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and...
Two hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck
12 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Toledo.
Dozen displaced after apartment fire in Toledo
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in an experimental, last-ditch effort...
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Bodycam video showed the Los Angeles police officers working furiously to get the bloodied...
Pilot rescued from crashed plane moments before train hits in LA