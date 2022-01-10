Traffic
Infant ‘Angel Formula’ recalled for possible health risks

Moor Herbs' “Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. It...
Moor Herbs' “Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. It has been recalled for possible health risks.(FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an infant formula made by Moor Herbs has been recalled for not meeting nutrition and labeling requirements.

“Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online.

FDA testing determined the iron, sodium and potassium content were well over the maximum allowed, which can lead to iron overload or an electrolyte imbalance, the agency said in a news release. Also, it did not have vitamin D, and a deficiency can lead to rickets in children.

There have been no reports of illness, Moor Herbs stated.

The product is sold in 16-ounce plastic bottles, and the labeling does not have any UPC or lot codes. Moor Herbs said it began shipping it in February 2019, and all units are included in the recall.

The FDA said in the release that parents and caregivers who used the product should contact health care providers if they are concerned about their child’s health.

Any Angel Formula should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Moor Herbs at 313-583-9709. For more information on recalls, go to FDA.gov.

