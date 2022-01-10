Traffic
January 10th Weather Forecast

Cold Start To The Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold today with snow flurries at times. Highs will be in the low 20s with a wind chill near 5. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the single digits. Tuesday will be sunny but cold with a high in the middle 20s. Wednesday will be warmer with a high near 40. Then a series of weak weather makers will keep bringing reinforcing shots of cold air and chances of snow late week into early next week. The best chance of snow will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, but snow amounts will be dependent on the storm track which is in question at the moment.

