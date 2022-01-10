Lucas Co. Juvenile Justice Center sees COVID surge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID cases are on the rise at the Lucas. Co. Juvenile Justice Center.

It’s a balancing act for administrators at the detention center. They have a high number of teens ages 13-15 being booked for gun charges and remaining locked up in the detention center. They are also dealing with COVID cases.

“We’ve got COVID rampant in the detention center but at the same time we don’t want to expose these kids to risk out on the street both to the community in themselves. We are going to keep them in the detention center,” said Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Andy Lastra.

Juveniles and staff are required to wear a mask. Also anyone entering the building is required to wear a mask. When a youth arrives at the detention center they are placed in a seven day medical isolation/quarantine, until the youth is cleared from being contagious, by a health official.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.