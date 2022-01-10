Traffic
Lucas Co. Juvenile Justice Center sees COVID surge

The single mother said she believes city resources and the juvenile justice system have failed her and her 15-year-old son.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID cases are on the rise at the Lucas. Co. Juvenile Justice Center.

It’s a balancing act for administrators at the detention center. They have a high number of teens ages 13-15 being booked for gun charges and remaining locked up in the detention center. They are also dealing with COVID cases.

“We’ve got COVID rampant in the detention center but at the same time we don’t want to expose these kids to risk out on the street both to the community in themselves. We are going to keep them in the detention center,” said Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Andy Lastra.

Juveniles and staff are required to wear a mask. Also anyone entering the building is required to wear a mask. When a youth arrives at the detention center they are placed in a seven day medical isolation/quarantine, until the youth is cleared from being contagious, by a health official.

