Swanton Jan. 6 rioters take plea deal

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two of the four Swanton residents charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Monday.

They pleaded guilty to a charge of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Ground.

Madison Pettit and Gabriel Burress were first arrested in August of 2020 for their role of entering the capitol building in what was a violent and deadly skirmish between D.C. Police and supporters of former President Trump in the run-up to confirming the 2020 election results.

Their cases now head to the probation office for a presentence investigation.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

Both are free on bail.

