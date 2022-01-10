Traffic
TFRD members deploy to New York for COVID-19 response

(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two members of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are in Syracuse, NY to assist with a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The members were deployed to Upstate University Hospital as part of a 31-person team from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Disaster Medical Assistance System (DMAT) team. They are healthcare professionals assisting in the care and treatment of patients in the Emergency Department and other non-ICU areas, according to a TFRD spokesman.

The team arrived on January 3rd and will remain there for about two weeks while they assist hospital staff.

