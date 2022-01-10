Tiffin student facing discipline, possible charges for school threat

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A student in Tiffin is facing school discipline as well as possible criminal charges after they allegedly made threats to harm other students at Tiffin Middle School on Monday morning.

School administration was made aware of the threat around 7:30 a.m. An investigation revealed the identity of the student, who was removed from the student population, according to Tiffin superintendent Dr. Michael Zalar.

The district said it is working with mental health professionals and school counselors to ensure the proper supports are in place for the student and family.

“Tiffin City Schools takes seriously all matters that threaten the safety of our school community. We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with you in educating your children and will continue to work hard at delivering a safe learning environment,” a statement on social media said in part.

