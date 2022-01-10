Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Tiffin student facing discipline, possible charges for school threat

(Tiffin City Schools)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A student in Tiffin is facing school discipline as well as possible criminal charges after they allegedly made threats to harm other students at Tiffin Middle School on Monday morning.

School administration was made aware of the threat around 7:30 a.m. An investigation revealed the identity of the student, who was removed from the student population, according to Tiffin superintendent Dr. Michael Zalar.

The district said it is working with mental health professionals and school counselors to ensure the proper supports are in place for the student and family.

“Tiffin City Schools takes seriously all matters that threaten the safety of our school community. We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with you in educating your children and will continue to work hard at delivering a safe learning environment,” a statement on social media said in part.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman is dead and a 16-year-old was seriously injured following a crash Saturday...
20-year-old woman dies in crash in Lenawee County
Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and...
Two hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck
12 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Toledo.
Dozen displaced after apartment fire in Toledo
One person is dead, two others hurt, after crash in Seneca County.
One dead in 3-vehicle crash on US 224

Latest News

Governor Mike DeWine
DeWine encourages unvaxxed Ohioans to consult their doctor about getting vaccine
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium
Police release dashcam video of vehicle chase
Woodward police chase
Area colleges are preparing for fall and weighing in on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
BGSU, trustees sued over vaccine mandate