Toledo Lucas County Public Library cancels in-person programs

The library is hosting free outdoor summer concerts, bands, yoga and more on their lawns(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has canceled all in-person programs for January.

Virtual programs and all other services at the libraries are still available.

In an email, the library said the cancellations are, “to help keep our community as safe as possible.” The move comes as COVID cases in the area continue to rise due to the Omicron variant.

