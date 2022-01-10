Univ. of Findlay honored for eco-friendliness

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Energy efficiency is important to the leaders at the University of Findlay, and now, they’ve been given a big award for their efforts.

Orion Jones has worked for the University since 2019. He oversees the very efforts that helped the school win the Excellence in Energy Award from NRG Energy Company.

“It has to make economic sense and environmental sense to make sense,” he tells 13abc.

That means cutting down on waste, saving energy, and saving money.

Jones explains, “We had CFL, compact fluorescent bulbs, throughout our campus, and I changed them to LED. Our buildings would run constantly throughout the day and night, regardless of who was in them.”

With these big and small changes, Jones has saved the school a million dollars a year.

“Being able to reduce our overall annual operating expense, and then investing that back into our campus and back into our students is an amazing opportunity,” he says.

NRG energy awarded four organizations nationwide, including the University of Findlay, for “new technologies, solutions, and upgrades resulting in energy reduction or savings” according to their website.

“Being able to educate our students, and teach them these philosophies is a very prideful thing.”

And Jones says the next five years will be packed with more improvements: “Power production with solar panels, being able to control our power on a more intricate measure through smart-grid technology and smart-building technology.”

