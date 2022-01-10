Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Using olive oil instead of butter lowers risk of diseases, study says

Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.
Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study released Monday suggests using olive oil instead of margarine, butter or other saturated fats when cooking could reduce the risk of death from heart disease and other ailments.

Researchers studied more than 90,000 people for up to 30 years and compared their diets to records of disease and death.

Experts found people who reported eating the highest levels of olive oil had a lower risk of dying from heart conditions, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and other illnesses.

They say replacing just two teaspoons of daily fat with olive oil lowered the overall risk by double digits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman is dead and a 16-year-old was seriously injured following a crash Saturday...
20-year-old woman dies in crash in Lenawee County
Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and...
Two hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck
12 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Toledo.
Dozen displaced after apartment fire in Toledo
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

It's called Lucas County Loves Dogs
$25 Lucas County dog license includes hundreds in savings at local businesses
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop infused with cannabis.
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
South Korea says North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.
South Korea says North Korea has fired unidentified projectile into sea
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Teaching, practicing, and winning for eco-friendliness
Teaching, practicing and winning for eco-friendliness