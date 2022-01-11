Case Files: Missing teen Cyn’Nyia Law

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 15-year old Cyn’Nyia Law’s family says she’s been missing since September 14, 2021.

Four months later they say they’re no closer to finding her and they fear she’s being held against her will somewhere.

According to Cyn’Nyia’s grandmother Gwen she did have a history of running away, but this time is different. “Very concerned she’s only 15. She’s still a child. I think she’s being held against her will.”

Cyn’Nyia’s mother LaToya was relentless in her search for her daughter. Eventually, she reached out to Angie Martinez on a Facebook page that is dedicated to finding missing people from Toledo. The two instantly bonded over Cyn’Nyia’s case. Angie says “I just share information on social media for missing persons and her to reach out to me and ask me what can I do.”

The two women worked together over weeks, reaching out to all area law enforcement agencies, but turned up no new leads. Until recently, Angie says LaToya got very ill with COVID, and then she received heartbreaking news. “I was informed the next morning that LaToya had passed away of COVID it was devastating I could not stop bawling.”

While LaToya’s family grapples with her loss, everyone wants to continue her mother’s fight to find and save her daughter. Angie says “Now that she’s gone. who else is left to fight for this child to come home.”

If you have any information that might help find Cyn’Nyia Law you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 419-255-111 or Toledo Police at 419-245-3340

