Fire breaks out at apartment building, one person found shot inside
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fatal fire on Tuesday morning in East Toledo.
Crews were called to the 1000 block of Starr Ave. around 3:35 a.m. for a heavy fire at an apartment building.
Rescue personnel found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside; their condition is unknown. Another fire victim was found on the second floor of the 10-unit apartment building.
Another person jumped from a second-story window, and another was rescued from the roof using a ladder.
