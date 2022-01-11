Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fire breaks out at apartment building, one person found shot inside

Crews battled a fire on Starr Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Crews battled a fire on Starr Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fatal fire on Tuesday morning in East Toledo.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of Starr Ave. around 3:35 a.m. for a heavy fire at an apartment building.

Rescue personnel found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside; their condition is unknown. Another fire victim was found on the second floor of the 10-unit apartment building.

Another person jumped from a second-story window, and another was rescued from the roof using a ladder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop infused with cannabis.
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Swanton Jan. 6 rioters take plea deal
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Area colleges are preparing for fall and weighing in on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
BGSU, trustees sued over vaccine mandate

Latest News

Jody Swoap, 42, dies after a battle with COVID complications.
Law Enforcement colleagues remember Jody Swoap
Ya Halla Restaurant on Alexis Rd. in Toledo closed its dining room in March 2020 and had not...
Restaurants struggle to navigate omicron variant, persistant pandemic issues
Sergeant Jody Swoap lost his fight with COVID complications.
Law enforcement colleagues remember Sgt. Jody Swoap
Limited monoclonal
Limited monoclonal