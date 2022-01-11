Free drive-thru COVID testing available Friday in Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Community Health Services in Fremont will offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Friday.

Appointments are required. Registration can be completed online by going to the Community Health Services website at CHSOhio.com. Look for the yellow bar at the top of the home page and click on “more information” to get to the testing registration page.

Drive-thru testing appointments cannot be scheduled over the phone.

The tests are self-administered with results typically available within 48-72 hours.

A photo ID is required when you arrive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.