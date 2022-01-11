Traffic
Free drive-thru COVID testing available Friday in Fremont

drive-thru COVID testing
(WTVY)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Community Health Services in Fremont will offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Friday.

Appointments are required. Registration can be completed online by going to the Community Health Services website at CHSOhio.com.  Look for the yellow bar at the top of the home page and click on “more information” to get to the testing registration page.

Drive-thru testing appointments cannot be scheduled over the phone.

The tests are self-administered with results typically available within 48-72 hours.

A photo ID is required when you arrive.

