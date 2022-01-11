Hittin’ The Town - A little bit of Bavaria in our backyard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a place in Ottawa County that’s the toast of the town. Twin Oast Brewing is in Catawba Island. It serves up all kinds of specially brewed beers, and a lot more. The business was first crafted in 2018, and it attracts people from around the United States and beyond.

Twin Oast looks like something right out of Bavaria in Germany. Craig Trick is a local who loves everything about the place. “They have it all. A beautiful campus to come and enjoy, and a great brewmaster. There is always something different to sample. There are very unique, good offerings.”

And it’s quickly become a fixture on the local Ale Trail. Cory Smith is the co-owner. “We went from under 1,000 barrels the first year to over 2,600 this year, so we are steadily growing.”

Cory’s love of brewing beer started at home. “A lot of these are my homebrew recipes we started and scaled up. We brought a brewer on from day one, we are doing things right. The one I always gravitate toward is Legitimate Swells. It’s an IPA I have been homebrewing for a long time. We have a lot of fun with the names. We started off doing a lot of opposite names, so our Old Belgian became Old Ohio. Our Christmas Ale is Non-Denominational Holiday Ale and instead of Blue Moon we have Red Sun.”

But it’s about much more than beer here. The sprawling 60-acre estate includes forests and orchards.

“This is where I grew up, so I wanted to build something here. My dad was retiring, and he wanted to be a farmer after retiring. We meshed those two things and built a brewery on the farm. So we both got our dreams together.”

Trick says the work the family has put into this magical site has not gone unnoticed. “They have invested in this community and made it a regional destination. Anytime we have friends and family in from out of town they are blown away by the campus atmosphere.”

What’s happening at Twin Oast Brewing has not gone unnoticed on the national stage. “We are the first brewery in NW Ohio to win a GABF medal that’s the Great American Beer Festival, which is the biggest competition in the United States. We got a silver for Meet Your Maker which is an imperial stout aged in Maker’s Mark barrels.”

While summer is the busiest season, there’s plenty happening here in the winter months. From heated igloos for comfortable dining in the elements to outdoor activities. “We do a Winter Olympics every year, so in mid-February, we’ll have games and snow activities. We have an enclosed pergola with self-pour tanks and it kind of kicks up the winter vibes.”

And no matter the season, Cory is grateful for the incredible support for the place he loves. “Every day I go to bed and say this is something pretty cool we built. The community loves it and they get behind what we are doing. And in winter when there are no tourists, we know we have the local crowd and that means the world to us. We have a special place here, and we are so grateful for all the support throughout the year.”

You can also get a great meal at the brewery year-round. Twin oast also hosts weddings and private events on the property.

On a side note, an oast is a kiln used for drying hops. The Smith family had the oasts on their property custom built.

