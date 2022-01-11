Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

January 11th Weather Forecast

Cold Today, Warmer Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The coldest morning of the year is greeting us today with lows in the single digits. It will be mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the middle 20s. It will become breezy tonight with steady temperatures. Wednesday will be mild overall and breezy with highs around 40. Light snow will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. A dusting to a half inch of snow will be possible along and north of the turnpike. Highs will be in the 20s Friday through Sunday. The chance of snow has dropped for Friday night into Saturday. There is a chance for a few light snow showers next Monday with a high near 30.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop infused with cannabis.
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Swanton Jan. 6 rioters take plea deal
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Area colleges are preparing for fall and weighing in on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
BGSU, trustees sued over vaccine mandate

Latest News

January 11th Weather Forecast
January 11th Weather Forecast
1/10/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/10/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/10/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/10/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/10/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/10/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast