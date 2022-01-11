January 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The coldest morning of the year is greeting us today with lows in the single digits. It will be mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the middle 20s. It will become breezy tonight with steady temperatures. Wednesday will be mild overall and breezy with highs around 40. Light snow will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. A dusting to a half inch of snow will be possible along and north of the turnpike. Highs will be in the 20s Friday through Sunday. The chance of snow has dropped for Friday night into Saturday. There is a chance for a few light snow showers next Monday with a high near 30.

