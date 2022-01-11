Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Law enforcement colleagues remember Sgt. Jody Swoap

Sergeant Jody Swoap lost his fight with COVID complications.
Sergeant Jody Swoap lost his fight with COVID complications.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sergeant Jody Swoap, 42, died Sunday following a battle with COVID complications. His family and friends say they are saddened by the loss, but love seeing the post remembering their loved one.

“He had a heart of a servant. He was also a man of humility. And those keys are so important and sometimes we lack in law enforcement today,” says Eric Reynolds, the Chief Deputy of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. “He was a big teddy bear. He will definitely be missed, his skills, as well as that special individual Sergeant Swoap was made up of.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office held a parade outside Wood County Hospital where Swoap was admitted.

Swoap’s fellow officers said that just because Jody is no longer with them, does not make Jody’s family any less a part of theirs.

“He couldn’t have been the man or the deputy he was without his family,” says Reynolds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old woman is dead and a 16-year-old was seriously injured following a crash Saturday...
20-year-old woman dies in crash in Lenawee County
Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and...
Two hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail
Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck
12 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Toledo.
Dozen displaced after apartment fire in Toledo
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Ya Halla Restaurant on Alexis Rd. in Toledo closed its dining room in March 2020 and had not...
Restaurants struggle to navigate omicron variant, persistant pandemic issues
Limited monoclonal
Limited monoclonal
Toddler cannabis overdose
Toddler cannabis overdose
Case Files - Jan. 10
Case Files - Jan. 10