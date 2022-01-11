Law enforcement colleagues remember Sgt. Jody Swoap

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sergeant Jody Swoap, 42, died Sunday following a battle with COVID complications. His family and friends say they are saddened by the loss, but love seeing the post remembering their loved one.

“He had a heart of a servant. He was also a man of humility. And those keys are so important and sometimes we lack in law enforcement today,” says Eric Reynolds, the Chief Deputy of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. “He was a big teddy bear. He will definitely be missed, his skills, as well as that special individual Sergeant Swoap was made up of.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office held a parade outside Wood County Hospital where Swoap was admitted.

Swoap’s fellow officers said that just because Jody is no longer with them, does not make Jody’s family any less a part of theirs.

“He couldn’t have been the man or the deputy he was without his family,” says Reynolds.

