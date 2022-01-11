Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Medical helicopter crashes in suburban Philadelphia

No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports...
No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia.

There was no initial word on injuries. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.

Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood.

No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop infused with cannabis.
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck
Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Swanton Jan. 6 rioters take plea deal
Crews battled a fire on Starr Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
One person dead, another found shot after fire breaks out at apartment building
Area colleges are preparing for fall and weighing in on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
BGSU, trustees sued over vaccine mandate

Latest News

A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Bartender’s tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning
Boogie and Woogie, two alpacas, escaped their enclosure and went on an adventure through Bay...
Alpacas escape, roam California neighborhood