Perrysburg water bills increase 8% in February

(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg residents will be seeing an increase in their water bills starting next month. According to an official Facebook post, city leaders have adopted price increases from a recent water and sewer rate study.

Starting in February, water bills will include an 8% water rate increase and a 2% sewer rate increase in city charges. According to the city, that amounts to about $3.38 per month more for a household using 500 cubic feet of water per month.

City leaders also announced future water rate increases of 8% in 2023, plus an additional 3% per year in 2024 and 2025. That is in addition to future sewer rate increases of 2% per year for the next three years.

