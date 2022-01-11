Traffic
WATCH LIVE: State to provide update as COVID-19 cases rise across Michigan

Currently, many hospitals across Michigan are at or beyond capacity with 81% of inpatient beds filled.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the State of Michigan will provide an update on COVID-19 as the state continues to set new records for cases.

As we are in the middle of our fourth surge of cases in Michigan, we have already set records this week for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state health department reports more than 4,500 adults are hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the highest hospitalization rate seen since the pandemic began.

Currently, many hospitals across Michigan are at or beyond capacity with 81% of inpatient beds filled.

Tuesday morning, state health officials will be updating and talking about the steps we can take to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Locally, Ingham County Officer Linda Vail says the capacity in our health systems is concerning.

“So what we’ve really, really got to pay attention to is what’s going on in our health systems and continue to try to encourage the unvaccinated that they’re rolling a very dangerous dice and that being vaccinated is the way to go,” Vail said.

Tuesday’s event with state leaders will be happening at 10:45 a.m. and will be held virtually.

