Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TARTA announces special routes in case of driver shortage

TARTA wrapped a bus to celebrate Jeep Fest and commemorate the partnership between the two...
TARTA wrapped a bus to celebrate Jeep Fest and commemorate the partnership between the two transportation companies.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA has created a special schedule to ensure service continues in the event of driver shortages due to COVID-19.

Code Orange service would reduce the weekday frequency of trips on fixed-line routes 2, 3, 5, 10L, 19, 26, 28, 31, 34, 51, and 52, in addition to Call-A-Ride vehicles. All other routes would run on a normal schedule.

Route hours of operation would remain 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has caused staffing shortages for many businesses, and unfortunately TARTA is no exception,” TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski said. “We join the long list of transit agencies nationwide searching for a solution that both maintain service and keep both customers and drivers safe.

“We look forward to running full service every day once our workforce is healthy and staff availability stabilizes.”

A change to the Code Orange schedule would be announced the Friday or Saturday before the week it begins.

For more information or to find out what schedule is in effect for that week, contact TARTA information operators at 419-243-RIDE (7433) or TARPS at 419-382-9901, or consult tarta.com or TARTA’s social media channels in the coming days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop infused with cannabis.
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
Austin Wickman faces charges of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to...
Driver leads police on short chase, throws alleged drugs from window of truck
Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Swanton Jan. 6 rioters take plea deal
Crews battled a fire on Starr Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
One person dead, another found shot after fire breaks out at apartment building
Area colleges are preparing for fall and weighing in on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
BGSU, trustees sued over vaccine mandate

Latest News

drive-thru COVID testing
Free drive-thru COVID testing available Friday in Fremont
Person found dead after apartment fire
Person found dead after East Toledo building fire
Cedar Point at night
Cedar Point’s daily ticket price increases to $85 for 2022 season
Healthcare systems are monitoring hospital capacity levels closely as COVID-19 cases continue...
State to provide update as COVID-19 cases rise across Michigan