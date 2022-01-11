TARTA announces special routes in case of driver shortage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA has created a special schedule to ensure service continues in the event of driver shortages due to COVID-19.

Code Orange service would reduce the weekday frequency of trips on fixed-line routes 2, 3, 5, 10L, 19, 26, 28, 31, 34, 51, and 52, in addition to Call-A-Ride vehicles. All other routes would run on a normal schedule.

Route hours of operation would remain 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has caused staffing shortages for many businesses, and unfortunately TARTA is no exception,” TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski said. “We join the long list of transit agencies nationwide searching for a solution that both maintain service and keep both customers and drivers safe.

“We look forward to running full service every day once our workforce is healthy and staff availability stabilizes.”

A change to the Code Orange schedule would be announced the Friday or Saturday before the week it begins.

For more information or to find out what schedule is in effect for that week, contact TARTA information operators at 419-243-RIDE (7433) or TARPS at 419-382-9901, or consult tarta.com or TARTA’s social media channels in the coming days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.