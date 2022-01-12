Betty White Challenge encourages donations animal rescue centers

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery has a very special event planned to honor the late, great comedic legend Betty White.

The Betty White Challenge encourages all Betty fans and followers to honor her memory on her upcoming 100th birthday by donating to an animal rescue center. Betty White was a huge animal lover and advocate for animal welfare and supporter of shelters and rescues. Betty would have turned 100 years old on Monday January 17, now unofficially dubbed as Betty White Day.

Like many other animal rescue non-profits around the globe, Nature’s Nursery will be collecting donations through Monday, January 17 in Betty’s memory but also has plans to honor her in another unique way.

“We wanted to make this day about something more than just the donations and timing was in our favor. We have a really amazing Red Tail Hawk that just passed its final testing and is ready for release” stated Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director. “We never name the releasable animals, but have decided to give this hawk the honorary name “Betty White” and release it on her birthday.”

The release will take place on Monday at 2 p.m., weather permitting. While the public is not permitted to watch the release, it will be streamed live on the Nature’s Nursery Facebook page.

In addition to the hawk release, Nature’s Nursery will be collecting monetary donations online as part of The Betty White Challenge and has also been selling a memorial T-Shirt that has a paw print and the words “thank you for being a friend.” Proceeds from the shirt benefit wildlife care at Natures Nursery.

To contribute to the Betty White Challenge or purchase the shirt please visit www.natures-nursery.org/events.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.