Crews on scene of South Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire in the 800 block of Vinton St. on Wednesday morning.

Two houses are heavily damaged. Three residents made it safely outside from both homes.

According to neighbors, the fire started in one home where the resident uses a kerosene heater for warmth. The fire spread to the neighboring house, where five people live, including three children.

No injuries have been reported yet.

