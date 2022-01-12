Traffic
Deadline to sign up for health coverage through marketplace is Saturday

Deadline to sign up for health insurance under Obamacare extended to Thursday
Deadline to sign up for health insurance under Obamacare extended to Thursday
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Open enrollment for healthcare under the federal marketplace ends on Saturday, January 15th, which means there is still time to sign up if you haven’t already. If you need help navigating the system and choosing the right coverage for you and your family, there is a place you can go.

Toledo/Lucas County CareNet is providing Navigators who offer free assistance to those trying to sign up for coverage through the marketplace or Medicaid. They can help you apply for coverage and help with finding financial assistance to pay for it. According to CareNet, the Navigators are not paid by insurers so their advice is unbiased.

If you’re looking to get their assistance you can do so by calling (833) 628-4467 or by visiting their website.

