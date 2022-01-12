How to donate blood to the American Red Cross in the Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is pleading for donations of blood, calling the current shortage the “first ever blood crisis.”

“It’s the worst blood shortage that we have seen in over a decade,” says Northern Ohio Regional Communications Director Jim McIntyre. “The Red Cross has experienced about a 10% drop in the amount of people who donate blood since the beginning of the pandemic, and there are schools and colleges that normally hold blood drives where there’s been a 60% drop due to the pandemic.”

Donations are so low, the organization is concerned about hospitals running out as some types of blood are at a one day supply. That downward trend, which started in September 2021, is due largely to the pandemic, according to McIntyre.

“So, if you get sick and you test positive for Covid, please wait until your symptoms subside for at least two weeks before your make your blood donation appointment,” McIntyre says, “but it’s important that people do make that appointment because we’re going to need blood donors in the weeks and months ahead.”

If you’d like to schedule an appointment to give blood, you can visit the Red Cross Northern Ohio by clicking here. Below is a list of upcoming blood drives schedules for January, 2022.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Toledo Fire Fighters Local 92, 714 Washington, Toledo, Ohio, 8:30am - 2:30pm

Friday, January 14, 2022

Olivet Lutheran Church. 5840 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio, 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Friday, January 14, 2022

North Baltimore American Legion. 539 E. South St., North Baltimore, Ohio, 10:00am - 4:00pm

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Regina Coeli Catholic Church, 530 Regina Parkway, Toledo, Ohio. 9:00am - 2:30pm

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Proclaim 102.3 FM, 7112 Angola Rd, Holland, Ohio, 11:00am - 5:00pm

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Sylvania Senior Center - The Great Room, 7140 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, Ohio, 12:30pm- 6:00pm

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Douglas Road Elementary, 6875 Douglas Road, Lambertville, MI, 4:15pm - 8:15pm

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Fort Miami Elementary School, 2501 River Rd, Maumee, Ohio, 2:00pm - 7:00pm

Friday, January 21, 2022

Jerusalem Township Fire Dept. Hall, 9501 Jerusalem Rd., Curtice, Ohio, 12:00pm - 5:30pm

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Toledo Walleye, Huntington Center Aquarium Arena Hall, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 1:00pm - 7:00pm

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio, 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Monday, January 31, 2022

Monroe Road Elementary School, 7979 Monroe Rd., Lambertville, MI, 2:00pm - 7:00pm

