How to donate blood to the American Red Cross in the Toledo area
If you’ve tested positive for Covid, you have to wait 2 weeks to make an appointment.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is pleading for donations of blood, calling the current shortage the “first ever blood crisis.”
“It’s the worst blood shortage that we have seen in over a decade,” says Northern Ohio Regional Communications Director Jim McIntyre. “The Red Cross has experienced about a 10% drop in the amount of people who donate blood since the beginning of the pandemic, and there are schools and colleges that normally hold blood drives where there’s been a 60% drop due to the pandemic.”
Donations are so low, the organization is concerned about hospitals running out as some types of blood are at a one day supply. That downward trend, which started in September 2021, is due largely to the pandemic, according to McIntyre.
“So, if you get sick and you test positive for Covid, please wait until your symptoms subside for at least two weeks before your make your blood donation appointment,” McIntyre says, “but it’s important that people do make that appointment because we’re going to need blood donors in the weeks and months ahead.”
If you’d like to schedule an appointment to give blood, you can visit the Red Cross Northern Ohio by clicking here. Below is a list of upcoming blood drives schedules for January, 2022.
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Toledo Fire Fighters Local 92, 714 Washington, Toledo, Ohio, 8:30am - 2:30pm
Friday, January 14, 2022
Olivet Lutheran Church. 5840 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio, 1:00pm - 6:00pm
Friday, January 14, 2022
North Baltimore American Legion. 539 E. South St., North Baltimore, Ohio, 10:00am - 4:00pm
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Regina Coeli Catholic Church, 530 Regina Parkway, Toledo, Ohio. 9:00am - 2:30pm
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Proclaim 102.3 FM, 7112 Angola Rd, Holland, Ohio, 11:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Sylvania Senior Center - The Great Room, 7140 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, Ohio, 12:30pm- 6:00pm
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Douglas Road Elementary, 6875 Douglas Road, Lambertville, MI, 4:15pm - 8:15pm
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Fort Miami Elementary School, 2501 River Rd, Maumee, Ohio, 2:00pm - 7:00pm
Friday, January 21, 2022
Jerusalem Township Fire Dept. Hall, 9501 Jerusalem Rd., Curtice, Ohio, 12:00pm - 5:30pm
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Toledo Walleye, Huntington Center Aquarium Arena Hall, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 1:00pm - 7:00pm
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio, 1:00pm - 6:00pm
Monday, January 31, 2022
Monroe Road Elementary School, 7979 Monroe Rd., Lambertville, MI, 2:00pm - 7:00pm
