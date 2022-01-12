January 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer today with a high in the low 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible tonight and on Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 30s Thursday afternoon. After that, it will turn cold once again. Highs will be in the upper teens to upper 20s Friday through Sunday. Snow is possible especially east of Toledo Sunday night and on Monday. Highs will be in the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

