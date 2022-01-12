Traffic
MLK Scholarship Breakfast supports local students

Toledo Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha honors MLK by supporting young men
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For 30 years, The Toledo Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc has raised more than 250,000 in scholarships for young men in Northwest Ohio.

Each year members of the Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter hold the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast to raise funds to support young men who want to pursue higher education. Martin Luther King Jr. was a member of the fraternity.

Bowsher High School senior Joshua Smith is one of 6 scholarship recipients.

Dr. Calvin Burney is on the scholarship committee. He tells 13ABC

“We select students from across the northwest Ohio area so we have students from all over the place who have applied and we have selected the most deserving applicants” Joshua wants to attend Morehouse College. Joshua says, “I would like to say that I’m very thankful I plan to use this to better my self and better others and help them and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity that they’ve given me.”

If you would like to attend in person or virtually you can purchase tickets here.

https://hopin.com/events/axl1906?fbclid=IwAR06kXj0-Z4CFVSU2LORHTgFcQ4D6I13rvvfDXHA6yjBb635VW71RHPgMho

