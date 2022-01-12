Traffic
NAACP hosts Community Conversation addressing violence

The Toledo branch of the NAACP hosted a community conversation addressing violence in the city.
The Toledo branch of the NAACP hosted a community conversation addressing violence in the city.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo NAACP chapter and the Toledo NAACP Youth Council hosted a community conversation about violence in the community Tuesday night.

Panelists included Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ian English, Commissioner for the Mayor’s Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence JoJuan Armour, Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant, and Keary Sarabia from Tackle Mental Health.

The panelists discussed how youth in Toledo are getting involved at younger and younger ages. They highlighted tools like mental health programs and school initiatives that can potentially help the problem.

“We want our community to know that there are levels of resources available, not only for victims but those who participate in violence. And we want to curb this violence in our community,” says Willie Perryman, President of the Toledo chapter of NAACP.

“When someone is lost, it doesn’t just affect the mom. it affects the whole community, it affects the whole family. I just wanted to put it out there that it needs to stop. It just needs to stop,” says LaShawnda Kinnebrew, who’s son Christopher was murdered in July.

Click here to find out more about the community resources available in Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

