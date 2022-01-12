Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

National Museum of the Great Lakes is starting a book club!

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hosting a virtual book club in 2022.
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hosting a virtual book club in 2022.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for a fun activity in the new year — and perhaps looking to read more books — the National Museum of the Great Lakes has an idea for you. The museum is kicking off a Great Lakes book club, a virtual lunchtime event on Tuesdays this winter.

The series will bring people together to read and discuss books about the Great Lakes region. You can sign up here. The museum says they will be limiting the number of participants in the program to start in order to maintain “an optimal setting to facilitate discussion.” But, they say they will keep a waiting list in the hope of opening up additional programs.

“We are always looking for new ways to engage people in learning more about the Great Lakes,” shares Ellen Kennedy, the Education and Visitor Experience Director at the National Museum of the Great Lakes. “For our first series, we have chosen three very different books featuring both fiction and nonfiction stories we believe will provide a very diverse perspective of the many roles the Great Lakes play in our daily lives—past, present and future.”

The first three events will take place on January 18th, February 15th, and March 15th. They will be discussing The Dockporter: A Mackinac Island Novel by Dave McVeigh & Tim Bolone (January), The Dawn of Detroit: A Chronicle of Slavery and Freedom in the City of the Straits by Tiya Miles (February), and The Living Great Lakes: Searching for the Heart of the Inland Seas by Jerry Dennis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire on Starr Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Authorities believe suspect shot man, lit Starr Ave. apartments on fire, then shot himself
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop infused with cannabis.
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
Man Putting On Mask
Businesses consider letting employees with COVID come to work
Police have a partial plate number of the car the suspect was driving.
Police: Male driver hits 8-year-old with his vehicle in school parking lot and takes off
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Victims of Ronald Stevens sue Ottawa Hills School District following conviction

Latest News

All this comes as shelter leaders deal with the omicron surge
Toledo homeless shelters deal with dropping temperatures and rising COVID-19 cases
Nature's Nursery will release a hawk, recently dubbed 'Betty White', as part of a fundraising...
Betty White Challenge encourages donations animal rescue centers
If the Supreme Court finds Ohio's new statehouse maps unconstitutional, it will order the...
Ohio Supreme Court tosses GOP redistricting map
Red Cross declares national blood crisis
Red Cross declares national blood crisis