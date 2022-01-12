National Museum of the Great Lakes is starting a book club!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for a fun activity in the new year — and perhaps looking to read more books — the National Museum of the Great Lakes has an idea for you. The museum is kicking off a Great Lakes book club, a virtual lunchtime event on Tuesdays this winter.

The series will bring people together to read and discuss books about the Great Lakes region. You can sign up here. The museum says they will be limiting the number of participants in the program to start in order to maintain “an optimal setting to facilitate discussion.” But, they say they will keep a waiting list in the hope of opening up additional programs.

“We are always looking for new ways to engage people in learning more about the Great Lakes,” shares Ellen Kennedy, the Education and Visitor Experience Director at the National Museum of the Great Lakes. “For our first series, we have chosen three very different books featuring both fiction and nonfiction stories we believe will provide a very diverse perspective of the many roles the Great Lakes play in our daily lives—past, present and future.”

The first three events will take place on January 18th, February 15th, and March 15th. They will be discussing The Dockporter: A Mackinac Island Novel by Dave McVeigh & Tim Bolone (January), The Dawn of Detroit: A Chronicle of Slavery and Freedom in the City of the Straits by Tiya Miles (February), and The Living Great Lakes: Searching for the Heart of the Inland Seas by Jerry Dennis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.