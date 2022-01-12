Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting

FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he’s being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Crumbley’s attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley stood mute Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire on Starr Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Authorities believe suspect shot man, lit Starr Ave. apartments on fire, then shot himself
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop infused with cannabis.
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
Man Putting On Mask
Businesses consider letting employees with COVID come to work
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Sergeant Jody Swoap lost his fight with COVID complications.
Law enforcement colleagues remember Sgt. Jody Swoap

Latest News

The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Biden pays silent tribute as Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
As COVID hospitalizations shatter records, health experts say just about everyone will be...
Omicron will impact 'just about everyone,' official says
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
If the Supreme Court finds Ohio's new statehouse maps unconstitutional, it will order the...
Ohio Supreme Court tosses GOP redistricting map