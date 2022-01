TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - By a 4-3 vote, Ohio’s Supreme Court said the Republican-backed plan to re-draw the state’s legislature districts was not constitutional.

New maps must be drawn by the Ohio Redistricting Commission within 10 days.

