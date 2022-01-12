Traffic
Police: Male driver hits 8-year-old with his vehicle in school parking lot and takes off

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 8-year-old is hit by a car during dismissal and witnesses say the driver kept going. Now, investigators are trying to track down the suspect.

“You hit a person and your initial response is to leave the scene not to make sure this child is OK,” said the students aunt Tiesha Edwards.

The boy was fitted with a red cast after his aunt says someone hit him in a school parking lot and took off. His aunt Tiesha Edwards witnessed the hit-and-run.

“There was like a blue hatchback that came from the exit way, and it literally hit Dallas. Like he bumped off the front of the car,” said Edwards.

It happened Wednesday in the parking lot of Rosary Cathedral. It was dismissal time. Edwards told me she ran to help her nephew.

“In the midst of me making sure he’s okay, the driver looks up. He reverses right by where the kids are and turns around and flies out the exit way again,” said Edwards.

According to this traffic report a woman noticed the male driver enter the parking lot the wrong way, and she tried stop him.

“She knocked on the door several times and told him that he couldn’t come that way.” said Edwards.

Witnesses were able to get a partial plate number. Investigators are checking surveillance cameras in the area. In the meantime, the boy’s family hopes the suspect will turn himself in.

“You’re in the school parking lot you just leave knowing you hit a kid. He definitely needs to be held accountable because this could happen to another kid,” said Edwards.

If you know anything about the hit-and-run call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111.

