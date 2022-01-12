Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire on Starr Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Authorities believe suspect shot man, lit Starr Ave. apartments on fire, then shot himself
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop infused with cannabis.
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
Man Putting On Mask
Businesses consider letting employees with COVID come to work
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Sergeant Jody Swoap lost his fight with COVID complications.
Law enforcement colleagues remember Sgt. Jody Swoap

Latest News

FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Biden pays silent tribute as Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
As COVID hospitalizations shatter records, health experts say just about everyone will be...
Omicron will impact 'just about everyone,' official says
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
If the Supreme Court finds Ohio's new statehouse maps unconstitutional, it will order the...
Ohio Supreme Court tosses GOP redistricting map