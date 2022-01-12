Traffic
A woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident is looking for answers

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman seriously injured in a hit and run accident is looking for answers. Police have no suspects and need the public’s help to find the driver.

Someone hit 43-year-old Penee Graves in the intersection of Hill and Holland-Sylvania Friday night. The driver kept going. Emergency crews used the jaws of life to get the woman out of the car. She suffered a broke arm, ribs, and bruises to her face and body. Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a black Cadillac sedan.

“I couldn’t understand, there was no humanity in what you did. You didn’t stop to see. If you did, you looked and you kept going. I was in bad shape. I was really hurt and you left me there,” said accident victim Penee Graves.

There’s a local mosque on the corner of Hill and Holland Sylvania. Graves hopes the cameras on that building captured the suspect’s car.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

