1/13: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

With highs near 40, this will likely be our warmest day of the next seven. Lake effect snow is likely east of I-75 Friday, with a weekend downturn sending highs near 20F. Late Sunday/early Monday will deliver more snow -- much more likely to see significant totals in Erie/Huron Counties compared to Toledo and parts west -- though a couple dozen miles west or east in the low’s track will be the difference between a dusting and multiple inches in the Glass City.

