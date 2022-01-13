Traffic
1/13: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Lake-effect snow Friday; cold weekend; tough snow forecast early Monday
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
With highs near 40, this will likely be our warmest day of the next seven. Lake effect snow is likely east of I-75 Friday, with a weekend downturn sending highs near 20F. Late Sunday/early Monday will deliver more snow -- much more likely to see significant totals in Erie/Huron Counties compared to Toledo and parts west -- though a couple dozen miles west or east in the low’s track will be the difference between a dusting and multiple inches in the Glass City.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

