1/13/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Evening drizzle and mist, mostly cloudy overnight, untreated surfaces may be icy, lows in the mid 20s. FRIDAY: A bit breezy, chance of flurries, highs in the lower 30s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cold, highs near 20. SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow Sunday night and Monday morning east of I-75, the heaviest snow will stay east of our area.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.