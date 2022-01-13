Traffic
1/13/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FRIDAY FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Evening drizzle and mist, mostly cloudy overnight, untreated surfaces may be icy, lows in the mid 20s. FRIDAY: A bit breezy, chance of flurries, highs in the lower 30s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cold, highs near 20. SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow Sunday night and Monday morning east of I-75, the heaviest snow will stay east of our area.

