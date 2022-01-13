Findlay City Schools temporarily cancels classes due to staff shortages, absences

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay City Schools will temporarily cancel classes due to staffing shortages and an increase in staff and student absences.

The district will close schools for Friday, Jan. 14 and reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The buildings in the district will be closed for sanitation, so students and families are encouraged to reach out to teachers directly through email. Those who need to report COVID-19 cases should email their school’s principal during the cancelation.

School officials said the closure will be observed as calamity days and extracurricular activities will continue during that time.

“We are very proud of what our team has done so far to keep operations running,” Superintendent Troy Roth said. “Findlay City Schools staff members have stretched themselves to meet the needs of our students and community. "

The statement from the district notes that Monday was a scheduled day off in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Upon return to school on Wednesday, the district is encouraging the Findlay City Schools community to follow CDC COVID-19 guidance, like wearing masks and social distancing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.