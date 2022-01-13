Traffic
Humane Society of Monroe County temporarily closes due to staff shortage

By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a challenging week at a local animal shelter. The doors have been temporarily closed. Just like a lot of other businesses and organizations, the Humane Society of Monroe County is facing staff shortages. But unlike some other places, the work there can’t just come to a stop.

There are dozens of animals that need constant care, and they’re getting that thanks to the kindness of a lot of people.

Madonna Burkit is the Executive Director. “I have six employees, and five are out right now.”

Burkit says staff members started getting COVID-19 late last week. “I have lost a little sleep I will say that. But you go forward and do what you need to do. You work with what you have. We all love all of these animals and we’ve had incredible support from board members and the community when it comes to taking care of them.”

Val Clark has been here helping every day since the shut down. “It’s been eye-opening. I didn’t realize how much physical labor goes into working here.”

The work includes cleaning dozens of cages and litter boxes, as well as helping feed the animals. Val says she loves knowing she’s part of helping those that can’t help themselves. “I was a nurse for 42 years, and I retired five years ago I had more time on my hands so I started volunteering here more. I have a heart for service and giving back. My husband and I have fostered about 100 dogs over the last decade.”

Burkit says the understanding and outpouring of support from the community has been an inspiration. “Kudos to all of you who want to do so much to help OUr small shelter succeed and care for these animals. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone.”

As of right now, the plan is to re-open the shelter Friday. If you’d like to help the Humane Society of Monroe County donations of supplies, food and money are always appreciated. Volunteering your time is a huge help right now too.

