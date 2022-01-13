Traffic
January 13th Weather Forecast

Snow Possible Sunday Night
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some black ice this morning, temperatures will warm back into the upper 30s this afternoon with a few flurries possible at times. Friday could bring some light lake-effect snow showers from Lake Erie. A dusting or coating of snow is possible east of I-75. The weekend will bring highs in the 20s. There is a chance of snow Sunday evening through Monday morning. Snow is likely east of I-75. Highs will be in the 30s next week. A few light snow showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

