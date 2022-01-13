Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Local chef defying the odds in “miracle” recovery from covid complications

25-year-old was in hospitals for 7 months. Now, he’s home, walking on his own and seldom using oxygen.
Marcus Hartford is walking more easily after a recovery from covid complications doctors called...
Marcus Hartford is walking more easily after a recovery from covid complications doctors called a miracle.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local man who caught Covid in early April 2021, before he would have even been eligible for a vaccine in Ohio, is making strides in his recovery.

Marcus Hartford is 25 years old, but he doesn’t remember his birthday last May. That’s because he was in an induced coma, intubated after severe complications from coronavirus.

“Well, yeah, I mean, there was a time they told my mom that I was going to be on a vent – a vent, not even just oxygen, but a vent for my whole life,” said Marcus.

After 140 days on a vent, 5 surgeries, and 7 months in medical facilities, Marcus returned home in November 2021. Two months later, the certified chef is walking more, only wearing oxygen during physical therapy and while he sleeps, and preparing food for his new, healthier diet.

Marcus previously said his surgeon who removed most of one of his lungs called him a miracle. Now, Marcus is looking forward to getting back to work as a chef and preparing food for others.

“A lot of my big goals here for, you know, getting back out on the road again, getting a new car, driving, and then, you know, working and stuff is after wintertime. You know, springtime,” said Marcus during an interview via zoom.

He’s getting back toward normalcy and getting past the nearly fatal complications from Covid one step at a time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire on Starr Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Authorities believe suspect shot man, lit Starr Ave. apartments on fire, then shot himself
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop infused with cannabis.
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
Man Putting On Mask
Businesses consider letting employees with COVID come to work
Police have a partial plate number of the car the suspect was driving.
Police: Male driver hits 8-year-old with his vehicle in school parking lot and takes off
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Victims of Ronald Stevens sue Ottawa Hills School District following conviction

Latest News

MLK Day
Local MLK Day celebration set for Monday
Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a black Cadillac sedan.
A woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident is looking for answers
What local shelters are doing to combat these issues
Winter homelessness and COVID-19
Slick Science for TPS Student
TPS student’s slick science earns her a free skating lesson