Local chef defying the odds in “miracle” recovery from covid complications

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local man who caught Covid in early April 2021, before he would have even been eligible for a vaccine in Ohio, is making strides in his recovery.

Marcus Hartford is 25 years old, but he doesn’t remember his birthday last May. That’s because he was in an induced coma, intubated after severe complications from coronavirus.

“Well, yeah, I mean, there was a time they told my mom that I was going to be on a vent – a vent, not even just oxygen, but a vent for my whole life,” said Marcus.

After 140 days on a vent, 5 surgeries, and 7 months in medical facilities, Marcus returned home in November 2021. Two months later, the certified chef is walking more, only wearing oxygen during physical therapy and while he sleeps, and preparing food for his new, healthier diet.

Marcus previously said his surgeon who removed most of one of his lungs called him a miracle. Now, Marcus is looking forward to getting back to work as a chef and preparing food for others.

“A lot of my big goals here for, you know, getting back out on the road again, getting a new car, driving, and then, you know, working and stuff is after wintertime. You know, springtime,” said Marcus during an interview via zoom.

He’s getting back toward normalcy and getting past the nearly fatal complications from Covid one step at a time.

