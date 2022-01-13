Traffic
Local MLK Day celebration set for Monday

MLK Day
MLK Day(Source: Associated Press)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On January 17, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Day Celebration will be held virtually from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The event will feature keynote speaker Andre Gaines, renowned producer, director, and financier. He will be joined by speakers Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Dr. Gregory Postel, president of The University of Toledo.

The virtual event is also featuring performances by MADD Poets Society, Scott High School Choir, and the Toledo Opera.

