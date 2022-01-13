Traffic
Man accused of shooting at FBI agent found guilty of assault charges

Shasta Burton has been charged with felonious assault after firing a rifle at an FBI agent in Toledo on Monday, June 14.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of firing a rifle at an FBI agent last year was found guilty of felonious assault charges on Thursday after he withdrew his previous not guilty plea.

Authorities said Shasta Burton, 40, shot at an agent last June while a Toledo Police SWAT team, Oregon Police, and an FBI agent served a search warrant on Bancroft. According to court filings, Burton is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3 and the matter is not subject to an appeal.

The FBI agent assisting with the search warrant last year was parked in a vehicle on Auburn just south of Bancroft. Police said Burton came out of a house on Auburn and fired at the agent. When the FBI agent identified himself, he ordered Burton to get on the ground, but police said Burton did not comply with orders.

April Barringer then came out of the home, recording the incident. Police said Barringer refused commands and allegedly made movements toward the rifle Burton had dropped. Barringer was charged with obstructing official business.

